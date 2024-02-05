Eleuthera has lost a princess Retired Nurse Priscilla L. Scavella at 70

Retired Nurse Priscilla L. Scavella, 70

Eleuthera| Bahamas Press is reporting a princess in the nursing profession on the island of Eleuthera in the community of Island Shores, Gregory Town has died.

Retired Nurse Priscilla L. Scavella, 70, who served faithfully the Bahamian people in the nursing profession for 41 long years, passed away recently at her home. She was known throughout the community as “THE PEOPLE’S NURSE” and her passing has come as a huge loss to the Eleuthera community.

She is survived by his Husband: James Glen Scavella; Daughters and Sons-in-law: Tessa(Dexter Sr.), Cambridge, Twanna (Clement) Cash, Lavetta Shancola (Warren Sr.) Hudson and Glennique (Shavargo) Maurice; Son/Grandson: Christoph Lee; 17 Grandchildren; 2 Great Grandchildren.

Bahamas Press expresses our deep condolences to the family of Nurse Scavella and pray that her soul finds eternal rest. AMEN!