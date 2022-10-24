ELEUTHERA POLICE INVESTIGATE ALLEDGED DROWNING

ELEUTHERA| Police on the island of Eleuthera are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding thedeath of a 60 year old male which occurred on Monday 24th October 2022.

Preliminary reports reveal that around 4:30 p.m., the victim was reportedly swimming in waters at Rock Sound, Eleuthera when onlookers lost sight of him. Moments later, the victim was observed was floating.

The victim was retrieved from the water by police, and later pronounced dead by the local doctor.

At present, foul play is not suspected in this matter. Active police investigations continue.

