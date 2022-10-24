Hundreds participated in the Youth March and Rally 2022!

Look how the CHURRIN DEM was tired and Minnis and his WUTLESS LOCKDOWNS!

Hundreds who couldn’t go to school under Minnis marched in celebration of Youth Month in the DAVIS NEW DAY!

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Hundreds of young people of various organizations and clubs took part in the ‘Youth March’ on Sunday, October 23, 2022 to celebrate Youth Month of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

It was the first opportunity to march since the COVID-19 outbreak. They began at Clifford Park, taking in the route of West Bay Street, Baillou Hill Road, Poinciana Drive, Nassau Street, and West Bay, back to Clifford Park.

The ministry’s theme for Youth Month, held annually in October, is for this year — ‘Youth: Building a Bold Future’ — during which many youth educational, awards, and celebration events are being held. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)