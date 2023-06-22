Eleuthera to Receive Infrastructural Upgrades in Roads and New Homes

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The island of Eleuthera is scheduled to see some major infrastructural improvements headed its way over the next few weeks. This according to Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting during his contribution to the 2023/2024 budget debate held in the House of Assembly on Monday, June 12, 2023. The Minister said that road improvements are on the way.

“I have the distinct pleasure to announce that my colleague for Fort Charlotte, Hon. Alfred Sears has ensured that the roads in Eleuthera will be completed with asphalt, striped and cat eyed. Unlike previous administrations, the drive to accomplish goals and improve infrastructure often left out a few key people; the residents,” he said.

“We will ensure that there will be a harmonious balance to ensure that the primary contractor (Bahamas Striping) in this venture, will subcontract most of the prep work to local companies, Quik Fix and Nu View. Two companies that have been in the road building business for many years and are native to Eleuthera.”

In addition, the Minister said that over the next two weeks a team would start repairing all the potholes in Eleuthera ahead of the major construction.

“This partnership ensures that a good portion of economic activity stays on the ground and touches the lives of Eleutherans. We will not patch the roads like a quilt, and we are not in the business of waiting until close to elections to deliver on key promises, but we will ensure that residents and guests can drive on descent, solid, paved roads similar to those constructed on Exuma to improve road safety for all uses. This initiative will see the fruition of continuous roads from the North to the South and throughout several communities,” said Minister Sweeting.

Speaking to criticism of people highlighting the housing challenge on Eleuthera on social media platforms, he said that efforts are being made to meet the housing demands in Eleuthera.

“Eleuthera abounds with opportunity for those prepared to meet the demand to provide housing. Just the other day I ran into an Eleuthera native who had returned home and is constructing an 18 plex in response to the housing demand. He said that Eleuthera is recovering ahead of schedule and the residents are the direct beneficiaries. He also pointed to the Prime Minister’s budget communication, in which he highlighted affordable housing for the islands as a priority not only for New Providence but the other islands as well.

“As a priority of this Davis led administration, not only is the affordable home program implemented in New Providence, but I want the people of Central and South Eleuthera to know that as a member of this team, I advocated strongly to ensure that Eleuthera was prioritized in this program. Working alongside my colleague, the member for LIZZY/Elizabeth, and Min. for Housing and Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis — not only has this happened, but on the 22nd of June, yes! You heard me correctly! On the 22nd June, 2023, The Honorable Prime Minister will lead a delegation to the newly-built Ocean Hole Subdivision in Rock Sound to issue the first six keys of newly constructed homes to homeowners on Eleuthera.

The Minister showed photos of the new homes.