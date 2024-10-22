Environment and Natural Resources Minister advised Berry Islands Junior Council hopefuls on the electoral process, and also urged that they take up science to help address climate change

In the group photo: Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, along with Administrator Deirdre Fox; Principal Sharon North; Alfred Dean, Superintendent of Police; Keith Saunders, Music Teacher; community supporters and students of R.N. Gomez Comprehensive School, Berry Islands. (Photo/Ministry of the Environment)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, the Hon. Vaughn Miller visited R.N. Gomez Comprehensive School in the Berry Islands, Thursday, during the students’ recent Junior Council election season. Minister Miller gave advice to the youngsters on the electoral process: He wished the students well, especially those who were competing for the positions in the Junior Council. He was informed that out of the seven positions there could only be five winners, so he encouraged those who may have been left out to keep their heads held high.

Minister Miller closed by reminding them that many career opportunities were available in the areas of science and environment and encouraged them to give consideration to these disciplines, as a part of shaping the future. He said that Global Warming/Climate Change is real, and more students should pursue these areas for the sake of the country’s growth, sustainability and development.

Minister Miller stated that ‘the environment’ is a very hot button issue.

His ministry is interested in recruiting persons who go off to college and return to The Bahamas. He informed them that our country’s water levels are rising. Biology, Chemistry and Physics should be considered because all of those subject areas cover some part of the environment, and he strongly advised them to give much attention to it.