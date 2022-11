Eric “Guff” Knowles

Nassau| Mr. Eric “Guff” Knowles the son of Willis and Nurse Nora Knowles (deceased) passed away on November 11th, at his home on Eden Street South.

He will be sorely missed by his siblings, family, many friends and the entire Eden Street community who rallied around him during his illness. PRAY FOR HIS SOUL AND FAMILY.

May his soul R.I.P.🙏🏼