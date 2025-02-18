Magistrate Court

NASSAU| The 41-year-old father was arrested last week and charged before the courts for child cruelty after the beating left his 10-year-old son leaving bruises about the body.

The court learned the child lied to his father about not having any homework, and after discovering that was untrue the father beat the boy black and blue as if he had just robbed Stupid Value.

The father, who has had primary custody of his son since he was six months old, pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to children at his arraignment.



The father will not serve time in jail for the abuses, though. The dental technician was ordered to attend parenting classes for the next three months to assist with his anger managment.

All we at BP say is this: that relationship between the pah and son ga be rocky for days and years to come.

