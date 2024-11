file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21 year old female who was found hanging from a sheet inside a home located Colony Village off Prince Charles Drives.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday 22nd November, 2024 the unresponsive victim was discovered by her boyfriend. Police investigation continue.

Was the female under medical attention?

