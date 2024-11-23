Miles of road corridors under construction continues on Cat Island

Road building underway on Cat Island.

Arthur’s Town| Residents of Cat Island are set for a major transformation as the island are witnessing the resurfacing of almost 70 miles of roads.

On Saturday work crews were on the island paving miles of roads in Arthur’s Town community.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and area MP said on Saturday, “…These roads represent more than just paving, but they symbolize progress, accessibility, and a promise kept to my constituents in Cat Island.

“Improving our infrastructure is about connecting communities, enhancing safety, and creating opportunities for growth. This is just one step in our commitment to delivering a better quality of life for every Bahamian, no matter where you live.”

But not just roads but a new $10 million airport is also underway in the community of New Bight Cat Island. The multi-million dollar airport in Cat Island will feature modern and sustainable designs, part of a larger plan to boost investments and revitalise the island.