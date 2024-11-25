Two missing teen boys found in a South Andros airbnb with tons of stolen items!

SOUTH ANDROS| A serious question about parenting must be asked in this country as the nation suffers from an increasing violence and crime wave a direct result of wutless parenting in the country.

Police put an end to a string of crimes in South Andros on Sunday, November 24, 2024 around 6:45 PM when members of the Royal Bahama Police Force followed a tip that led them to an airbnb in the community where they found two missing boys laying up, evading authorities.

Firstly, 13-year-old Shantionty Shanton Iviskos Thompson and Demester Emerson Duncombe Jr., two demons from South Andros who appeared on the Marco Alert last week as missing boys were caught chilling out in the Johnson’s Bay settlement.

The boys were busy robbing, housebreaking, stealing, and receiving stolen items, which were all piled up in their place of abode while the nation believed they were kidnapped somewhere with the chickcharney.

For days the two robbers at just 13 plagued the South Andros community and guess what? Someone (including parents) had to know what these imps were doing. How does a 13-year-old gain access to an airbnb with no one on the island noticing? HOW? This is the Family I,sland where everyone knows everyone.

Mind you the boys were spotted in several locations. While we joe public believed something violent had happened to them, it was them who were administering the violence.

Bahamas Press wonders where are the parents of these misfits? How could yinner know these kids gat all kinds of items in their possession and not question them as to where they got them?! And this happens because the village of their upbringing (HOME) is filled with THIEVES, TOO!

We must start dragging these parents into the mix with these egregious acts against society. And we must start by making the children and the wutless parents accountable – and both subject to punishment!

We report yinner decide!