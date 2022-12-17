Female passenger lost her life in traffic accident on Bahama Blvd last evening…

10 dead in just over two weeks…

Scenes from that latest traffic fatality in Yellow Elder Saturday morning.

NASSAU| We are recording another traffic fatality this time on Bahamar Blvd.

Police are now confirming a female passenger lost her life in that crash.

The young female was driving with an off-duty police officer at the time of the incident.

And just Saturday morning outside the Government High School in Yellow Elder another victim lost their life following a crash there.

The driver crossed the median and crashed. What happened there is unknown.

BP has been warning motorists to drive with caution. Adhere to the speed limit. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Keep the kids, the dog or the cat out ya lap when operating a vehicle. Drive to arrive alive.

This latest update records the 10th fatality victim in just over two weeks. YINNER NEED PRAYERS!