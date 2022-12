Migrants which ran aground from an American registered vessel last evening. Who ga explain dis?

ABACO| SO GET THIS NOW…Last night, a large US flagged vessel ran aground near Treasure Cay, Abaco.

BAHAMIAN Police and Defence Force personnel today were seen escorting a group of individuals, believed to be Haitian Nationals, ashore from that vessel.

We at Bahamas Press are still awaiting more details on this incident. What going on here?

We report yinner decide!