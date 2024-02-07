Fire in car towed on Bahamar Boulevard…

We have a vehicle on fire near the roundabout at the BahaMar entrance on the back of a tow truck on fire. Avoid that area…

Fire at home on Bailou Hill Road south

BP Breaking Update| A family on Baillou Hill Road south lost their home by fire this morning. This was the scene taken by a driver using his phone while operating a vehicle….

Traffic Fatality on Meeting Street west of West Street

BP | This was the scene of that Traffic fatality on Meeting Street just west of West Street where a driver died on the scene following a crash. That area is a blind spot and persons usually speed along that corridor. Drive safe people, put the phones down! Drive to arrive alive.