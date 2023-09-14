First Ladies of The Bahamas and Botswana enjoy a tour of Clifton Heritage National Park

NASSAU, The Bahamas — First Ladies of The Bahamas and Botswana, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, and Mrs. Neo Masisi, wife of President of Botswana HE Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, enjoyed a visit to the tranquil and interesting Clifton Heritage National Park in southwestern New Providence, September 14, during the official State Visit of the President of Botswana to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, September 12-15, 2023.

Clifton comprises an expanse of ecosystems, and a veritable museum showing a confluence of cultures that shaped The Bahamas — those of Indigenous People, Europeans, and Africans. Accompanying the first ladies were representatives of Clifton Heritage Authority and the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation. (BIS Photos/Patrice Johnson)