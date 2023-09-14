Two Briland men charged with having sex with underage teens…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Two men on Harbour Island were remanded to custody after being accused of having sex with two teen girls.

Court documents reveal William Lewis, 39 and Alanzo Pinder, 25, both of Harbour Island are facing charges of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the teens. The girls were 15 and the age of consent is 16 in the Bahamas.

Lewis’ court documents confirmed is alleged to have had sex with one of the minors on August 15th and 29th. And Pinder with another underaged girl in June and July of 2023.

Both men stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Bogt-Evans and didn’t have to enter a plea. Both were denied bail and will file a bail application in the Supreme Court.

The matter has been adjourned to January 25th, 2024.

We report yinner decide!