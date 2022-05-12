First Lady Ann Marie Davis and MPs meet Youths in Parliament participants…

As part of their orientation within the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s relaunched ‘Youth in Parliament’ programme, young persons of the programme visited the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, May 12, 2022 and met wife of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Ann Marie Davis. Mrs. Davis is pictured in the front row, centre. (BIS Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)

A number of Parliamentarians and Cabinet Ministers joined Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg, on May 11, 2022, to speak with participants, from throughout The Bahamas, and stakeholders in the 2022 Youth in Parliament, during an event held at the Ministry’s head office on University Boulevard.

Joining Minister Bowleg at the table were the following Members of Parliament: Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis; Minister of State for the Public Service, the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; Ambassador to CARICOM Her Excellency Leslia Miller-Brice; and Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Leonardo Lightbourne.