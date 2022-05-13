GRAND Bahama get $200 million Carnival Cruise Port Investment – Davis Administration Delivers!!!

PM DAVIS: The Government of The Bahamas welcomes Carnival Cruise Line’s $200 million investment into Grand Bahama as a sign of true economic partnership with the Island of G rand Bahama.

I truly believe that the best is yet to come for Grand Bahama. It begins with the number one industry, tourism, and will expand even further beyond into the Orange, Blue, and Green economies. Grand Bahama, there is great cause for optimism as our people get back to work and the engine of the Grand Bahamian economy is restarted. I want you to know that my administration is not done yet.

The development of Grand Bahama will continue to be a priority for us. We are all in this together. Partnerships and collaborative efforts are what will get us to where we need to be. As we break ground on this exciting new opportunity, I cannot think of better partners for the development of this nation than the resilient people of Grand Bahama and the committed team at Carnival Cruise Line. I truly believe that this will be a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.