Five nominated for the West GB and Bimini bye-election… FOUR FNMS AND ONE PLP! – LOOK FOR THE HAND ON YOUR BALLOT!!!

Ground data from BBB Analytics confirms PLP Candidate Kingsley Smith will take the seat of West Grand Bahama and Bimini by an overwhelming majority on polling day!

Minnis backed candidates Terneille Burrows, ‘Stinkin’ Lincoln Bain, and Daquan Swain

West Grand Bahama| Hubert Minnis’ three Independent candidates; Terneille Burrows, ‘Stinkin’ Lincoln Bain, and Daquan Swain all registered at the Mount Zion Baptist Church hall this morning to become candidates for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini bye-election set for November 22nd.

With a small showing of support the three plants by Minnis secured the defeat of opposition FNM Candidate Ricardo “Ujamma” Grant.

Minnis has boycotted Nomination Day events hosted by the party for the candidate, but his support was visible with the ‘Coalition of Idiots’ with shirts, flyers, and flags for the nomination of their spoiler leader.

Bahamas Press data on the ground already projects a big win for the PLP whose candidate is Kingsley Smith, a son of the soil in West Grand Bahama, who has the full backing of the residents in the constituency.

BP’s powerful BBB Analytics polling team can confirm – with data from the ground – that opposition support will split four ways. The PLP’s candidate will gather a swelling Tsunami of support by an overwhelming majority out of Bimini alone.

As we say in politics: This one is called OVER!

We report yinner decide!