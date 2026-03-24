Florida dad-to-be shot dead in Bahamas after altercation with off-duty police senior officer

Police Superintendent Berniel Pinder shot Pike Cody Castillo, 31 outside Da Plantation Bar on West Bay Street.

Cody Castillo, 31 with wife Makayla (29).

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now learning Police Superintendent Berniel Pinder is the senior officer who shot and killed a Pike employee over the weekend.

The Florida-based lineman and expectant father, Cody Castillo, 31, was shot and killed on Saturday evening, March 21, 2026, outside a popular beach bar in western New Providence.

The incident occurred at Da Plantation Bar and Grill parking lot. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), an “altercation” that began inside the establishment spilled out into the street.

Conflicting Reports

The Official Account: Police allege that Castillo entered his work truck and drove it “in a threatening manner” toward an off-duty superintendent. Claiming, “fearing for his life,” the officer drew his service weapon and fired a single fatal shot on the victim. But video show otherwise.

The Family’s Perspective: Friends and family describe Castillo—a Huntsville, Texas native living in Crawfordville, Florida—as a “kind, gentle” man who was not prone to anger. He was in the Bahamas working for Pike Electric and was scheduled to fly home this week to celebrate his first wedding anniversary.

A Family in Mourning

Castillo and his wife, Makayla (29), were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in August.

The shooting occurred just one day after the couple’s first wedding anniversary (March 20).

A GoFundMe page established to support Makayla and their unborn son has already raised over $20,000.

Investigation Status

The RBPF has launched a “fatal police-involved shooting” investigation.

US Embassy in Nassau released a statement on this incident saying the Embassy expresses “deepest concern” over reports that the unarmed victim was followed to his vehicle before being shot.

The U.S. is urging the Bahamian government to ensure swift justice in the matter.

BP also reports that again on Monday morning following a Beer Fest event at Montaqu a second off-duty officer shot and killed a local following an altercation following that event after 1am.

The incidents raises serious concerns shared by BP about police training, dangerously low entry requirements and serious failures by officers to follow the rules of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to return their weapons at the end of duty. Why are officers and persons outside the RBPF [Bahamas Department of Corrections] are walking up and down in this country [In Church and Bars] getting pissy drunk and shooting dogs and humans and behaving like a total and absolute jackass to the danger of the public?!

Something is WRONG ON THE POLICE FORCE And in other uniform branches. Again, why would an off-duty police officer be at a Beer Fest “Pissy DRUNK” walking around with ya street gang and a DAMN LOADED WEAPON?

WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS!?

Anyway, WE GA REPORT AND LET YINNER DECIDE!