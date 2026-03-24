SCHOOL VIOLENCE DECLINES AS NEW EDUCATION LAWS PASSED IN THE BAHAMAS

Minister of Education, Technical, and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin

NASSAU| Minister of Education, Technical, and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin announced a significant reduction in school violence across The Bahamas. According to her, incidents have dropped by 46 percent from 2022 to 2025, with fights down 74 percent and stabbings eliminated entirely.

The announcement comes as Parliament passed a new package of education laws, including the Education Act 2026, marking the first comprehensive reform in nearly six decades. For the first time, education is recognized as a fundamental human right, and the law introduces modern standards for governance and curriculum.

The act also lowers the compulsory school age from five to four years and guarantees that no child will be denied public education based on immigration status.

Hanna-Martin highlighted improvements in academic performance, noting higher graduation rates and better grades across most school districts.