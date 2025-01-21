FNM candidate wannabe hopes Bahamians DIE in the process! “CHIT” Doctor Gemma Anwen Rolle wants FNM nomination!

How many operations has Dr Gemma Anwen Rolle performed for the public hospital in the last year as she now seeks an FNM nomination? ZERO!

“CHIT” Doctor Gemma Anwen Rolle wants FNM nomination!

NASSAU| President of the Medical Association Dr Gemma Anwen Rolle aka da “CHIT Doctor”, former MP Boozie Rolle’s daughter, is one of the latest suspects behind the staff strikes at the hospital who hopes Mama Dem DIE before offering services she is paid to do every month at the hospital.

So Rolle, who shared her opposition for the construction of a new hospital back in May 2024 and is now behind the attempts to push medical services into a crisis mode, wants to become a candidate for the FNM. Now yinner knows how BP goes when we see these suspects who cannot reason. We gata pull this one file.

Rolle is Gastroenterology consultant at Princess Margaret Hospital. In short her job is dealing with “CHIT” and perhaps this is why she can’t help talking “CHIT”!

Rolle does not agree for her members to swipe into the hospital system to prove and be accountable for the hours worked. Here is perhaps why she is afraid of the swipe system.

She is a classic example of why SWIPING is necessary as she is never at PMH! And from what we know the record reflects she does zero work at PMH and is never there!

Yet, there are so many doctors like the CPSA President (the other union leader), who are examples of good hard working doctors, who put in their time and care about public patients.

Armed with these facts why should taxpayers pay Dr Rolle over doctors who preform. She the newspapers will never tell yinner this! She clearly is an abuser of the present system?

In the last year, or at least since we started examining her as a practitioner with the PMH she has yet to show or prove she has committed one surgery at the public hospital where she is employed. Imagine that … PAID BY TAXPAYERS DAILY AND YET CANNOT SHOW OR PRODUCE A SURGERY DONE! And is always missing in action!

In fact most of her patients will show Rolle will find every excuse in the book to cancel a surgery at the PMH hospital. And yet this (yinner know what we want to say) has the audacity to call on doctors to walk off the jobs?! How could doctors follow “CHIT”?

Now she has her private practice and works with Doctors Hospital but here is why you do not have to swipe at Doctors Hospital: because at that hospital medical consultants are paid for the tasks engaged at Doctor’s.

Dr Rolle should be the last medical consultant speaking on behalf of doctors as even her colleagues would suggest that her lack of performance and piss-poor attendance record at the public hospital leaves much to be desired.

And if you don’t work how in the hell you can speak for doctors who put in double hours?

We warned its about to get rocky around here and BP will not be playing with yinner!

We report yinner decide!