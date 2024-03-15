FNM Senator’s son charged, fired from RBPF

NASSAU| A senator’s son has been arraigned on firearm and ammunition charges.

Dreyon Henfield, son of FNM Senator Darren Henfield, was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly found with a .45 pistol at a bar.

Henfield, who was dismissed from the police force following his arrest, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Magistrate Lennox Coleby today.

He was granted $8,000 bail and returns to court on May 2 for trial.

His father and other relatives were present at the arraignment.

The defendant is required to sign in at the Carmichael Road Police Station on Mondays and Wednesdays before 6pm.