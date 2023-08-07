FNM Trolls Beware!

FNM in Convention.

Dear BP,

Much has been made but nothing done about foreign entities who not only sow lies, disseminate hideous propaganda, and foment discord amongst Bahamians but also work assiduously to weaken the democratically elected Progressive Liberal Party Administration.

If you think you have seen this movie before you have; the FNM and its minions use this despicable practice all the time. One would think that by now Bahamians would have seen the play and avoided this rag tag gang of dishonest, twisted, and self-absorbed individuals who made up one of the most disastrous and scandal ridden governments in our nation’s history.

Alas, this is not the case. Bahamians continue to amplify the lies of foreign PR hitmen by reposting and retweeting the most outrageous, profane, and demonic lies ever seen in this country.

The distinct possibility that through their actions they are undermining the country and endangering their futures and that of their families and others never seem to enter their thoughts. They see no connection between how spreading lies and malicious stories undermines jobs, their ability to pay rent, mortgages, buy cars, go on annual foreign vacations, and generally enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world. Because of this lack of discernment and basic common sense they are providing faceless but malevolent persons with the knife to slit their economic throats.

Indeed, this has worked so well before that the FNM is trying it again. Don’t fall for it!

But, since the FNM habitually seeks the assistance of foreign agents to do their dirty work perhaps, they should familiarize themselves with the requirements of the Foreign Agents Registration Act 1938 which requires “ certain agents of foreign principals who are engaged in political activities or other activities specified under the statute to make periodic disclosures of their relationship with the foreign principal”.

Perhaps in their zeal to destabilize the Bahamas this has escaped their notice. This Act as I read it, means that if such registration has not been made then requests to pay foreign agents fees for political activities by converting Bahamian currency to a foreign currency may be unlawful.

Perhaps the Central Bank can provide some guidance on this. Just a thought.

In any event the butchers bill is always paid, and its due date is almost here.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown