Foreign golf pros stealing Bahamian golfers’ jobs

NASSAU| As Bahamian golf professionals continue to be made redundant and overlooked by local resorts, another foreigner has been appointed to a top position at an exclusive golf course.

Ben West has been hired by Albany to run the Southwestern New Providence resort’s links-style championship golf course, meaning all of the golf resorts on New Providence have foreign golf pros in charge.

West, who moved to The Bahamas from the United Kingdom ten years ago, previously worked as the Director of Golf at Lyford Cay Club.

Before that, he was the Head Professional at Hexham Golf Club in the UK.

Though he is undoubtedly qualified, the decision by local golf resorts to hire foreigners has angered and disappointed Bahamian golfers who are more than qualified to fill the senior positions.

In some cases, Bahamians were pushed to the side for foreigners and are now out of work.