Foreigner fined for attacking BPL worker and ordered OUT OF THE BAHAMAS!

Stephen Acres, 58

A biggety, white Englishman who attacked a Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) worker who came to disconnect his power supply has paid a $1,200 fine.

Stephen Acres, 58, also paid his victim, Gabriel Gordon, $500 in compensation.

On October 3, Gordon was sent to Palatial Estates condominiums on Paradise Island to disconnect Acres from the power supply—and Acres punched him in the face for doing his job.

Luckily for Gordon, he’s trained in martial arts and he restrained Acres until police arrived.

Acres pleaded guilty to causing harm at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

The magistrate gave Acres 24 hours to leave the country.