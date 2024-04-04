Former Bahamasair manager Freddie Cooper passes…

FREDDIE COOPER

FREEPORT| Another former Bahamasair Manager and police reservist Superintendent of Police Freddie Cooper passed away early this morning.

Mr Cooper was Bahamasair Northern Director with responsibility for Grand Bahama and was one of the first employees of the national flag carrier.

Cooper retired from Bahamasair back in 2009 and was greeted by then former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham as he said farewell to the airline.

Bahamas Press sends our condolences to his family and pray that the GOD OF ALL MERCIES grant him rest eternal.