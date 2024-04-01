Former Cabinet Minister Wells airlifted into the United States accompanied by his Sarah Wells…

This is a file photo

NASSAU| Former MP in the Minnis Administration, Renward Wells, has been airlifted to a special facility in the United States of America.

The former cabinet minister was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on Wednesday March 27, 2024 after not feeling well, according to his publicist.

BP reported Wells was home when he suffered a cardiac arrest and had to be presented to hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit at PMH.

Under careful and good medical care at the hospital Wells received multiple tests where following those examinations a decision was made for him to continue his further care in the United States.

Despite claims he was in “high spirits”, we at BP know he was unable to release any audio recordings (whatsapp) due to the seriousness of his condition last week. He was airlifted quietly over the Easter weekend.

In a short statement issued by Minnis press team late Sunday evening it was noted that Wells was, “grateful for the outpouring of prayers, support and well wishes from the Bahamian people.” He is accompanied by his wife Sarah Wells.

Wells once served as a junior athlete for the Bahamas back in the day before his entry into frontline politics. He was elected as the MP for Bamboo Town in Parliament for two consecutive terms. He moved up the ranks becoming Leader of Government Business in the House, Minister for Agriculture, and later Minister for Health after Duane Sands was fired by Minnis for breaching the laws governing Covid19.

