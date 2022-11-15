Local Former Club LandOr GM and hotelier Mr Winston Williamson passes, 74 Nov 15, 2022 0 40 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter FLORIDA | Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of former hotelier and businessman Mr Winston Williamson who passed away today in Tampa, Florida.For many years Mr Williamson served as the General Manager of Club LandOr on Paradise Island. He was 74 years old.He was also a very active and committed member of the Jahovah’s Witness community in the Bahamas. To his wife, family and extended family we offer our deep condolences on his passing.