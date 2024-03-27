Former House Deputy Speaker Donald Saunders shot dead at a local bar in Gambier Village tonight…

FNM Leader conveys shock and sadness on the sudden passing of FNM Deputy Chairman Saunders…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting murder #34 in the capital this evening at a local bar in the Gambier Village Community.

BP can confirm former Deputy House Speaker and Deputy Chairman of the FNM Mr Donald Saunders was been shot dead late this evening.

Saunders along with partygoers were all sitting at a local bar in the western shoreline community, when a male brandishing a handgun attempted to rob the bar, but quickly turned his gun into the fleeing crowd. It was at this time when Saunders was fatally shot and died on the scene.

Leader of the Free National Movement Mr Michael Pintard quickly responded to the incident and wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I report the shocking murder of our colleague and friend, FNM Dep. Chair Don Saunders. We are still gathering all of the facts as we come to grips with this tragedy. On behalf of my wife Berlice and I, I extend my deepest sympathies to Don’s family.”

Mr Saunders received his early education at St. Francis and Joseph Primary School (Nassau, Bahamas) and L. N. Coakley Secondary School (Exuma, Bahamas), where he served as Head Boy before graduating in 1992.

He attended the College of The Bahamas on an Hugh-Standford Scholarship graduating in 1994 with an Associate of Arts Degree in History. He studied at the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill, Barbados) on a Grand Bahama Port Authority Scholarship earning a Bachelor of Science Degree (Hons.) in Sociology and Political Science in 1998. He completed studies leading to the award of a Bachelors of Law Degree (LL.B.) (Hons.) at the University of Leeds, UK in 2000 and completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Law and the Bar Vocational Course at the University of Northumbria, UK.

A member of Lincoln’s Inn, Don was called to the Bar of England and Wales and to the Bahamas Bar in 2001. Between 2002 and 2003 he served as Chairman of the Bahamas Bar Association’s Public Relations & Legal Aid Committee.

An active alumna of the College of the Bahamas, Don served as Vice-President of the College of The Bahamas Alumna Association from 2002 to 2004 and as President from 2004 to 2008. He was a member of The College of The Bahamas Council (2004-2008) and has served as Chairperson of the COB Council’s Student Life Sub-Committee and Vice-Chair of the Staffing Sub-Committee.

Saunders served as a Director and Legal Adviser of the Bahamas Humane Society (2009-2012) and was appointed to the Board of the Bridge Authority (2011-2012).

He has worked in a number of leading law firms in The Bahamas. Following completion of his pupilage at Higgs and Johnson, he was engaged as an Associate at Halsbury Chambers (2003-2008) and subsequently at Graham Thompson (2008-2012).

In late 2012 Don became a founding partner at Essex Law Chambers and currently serves as the Property Manager of City West Property Management and Documents Express (Court Process Service and Messenger Services)..

The former MP has served in various capacities in the Free National Movement Party (FNM) beginning in 2002; namely as Council Member (2002-2012), National Deputy Secretary (2005-2012), Executive Member (2005-2012, 2015-2016).

Donald Saunders is married to educator Mrs Tiffany (nee Bullard-Rigby) and the couple has two children.

May his soul rest in peace.