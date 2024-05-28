Former Minister of Health Renward Wells Admitted to PMH

Renward Wells

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Former Cabinet Minister Renward Wells was admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, marking his second hospitalization in recent months.

Wells, who served as Minister of Health under the Minnis Administration, experienced a sudden health issue while with family yesterday afternoon.

Acting out of an abundance of caution, his family took him to Princess Margaret hospital.

Despite the health scare, Wells is reported to be fully alert and in good spirits today.

Medical professionals, however, have decided to keep him under observation for a period of time to ensure his well-being.

Wells was admitted to hospital a few months ago. Upon his release, he traveled to the United States for further testing.