Former PM warns FNMs that they will lose the next General Elections if they don’t unify or put in the homework to win!

Pintard’s FNM polling data shows FNM in deep decline with little to no plans for the country!

PM Ingraham

NASSAU| Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has warned FNMs that the lack of unity and readiness for a General Election will result in defeat for the Opposition Free National Movement.

His comments came as the party memorialized the life and times of Henry Bostwick who passed away on May 3th,

The conversation sent shockwaves throughout the FNM party today leaving PLP laughing all the way to the bank! Polls completed almost two weeks ago showed FNM support crumbling while COI and PLP support growing.

Ingraham said the FNM should not assume that it will win the next election merely because no government has been reelected since 1997.

“If the governing party is hungrier to keep what they gat than you are to get what they have, they will win and you will lose,” Ingraham said during his tribute to J. Henry Bostwick at FNM headquarters.

“Secondly, you must always be prepared for election. The first thing to be prepared for an election is to have an electoral boundary or an electoral voters … list.

“We’re going house to house, all kinds of people, knocking over one another, but we are not registering any voters.

“We are asking them to vote for us.

“One of the mistakes made by the FNM in 1987 … was that it had lots of supporters but not that many voters who could vote. So I say to you … do your homework. It won’t drop in your lap.

“Don’t believe, as some of us believe, that because over the last 20 years people change governments every five years and it will happen for you this time.

“Don’t believe that because people are fed up with the PLP that they are just going to vote for you.

“But you also have to accept that, listen, we have to be united. We have to be on one accord and we have to have one purpose, to win and to govern on behalf of the people of The Bahamas.

“So I ask you, FNMs, since you say that you are FNM, be FNM.”

Former PM Ingraham and leader Tommy Turnquest led the FNM into defeat in the recent West Grand Bahama and Bimini byelections. It was during that poll Ingraham warned FNMs that the DAVIS PLP was a well oiled political machine which knows how to win elections.

We report yinner decide!