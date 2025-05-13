NASSAU| Mrs Ann Marie Davis joined the Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal Pre-Mother’s Day Luncheon last week Thursday.

The first lady gave a challenge to the precious pearls of the nation who were honoured for being icons in their various communities.

The late pastor Myles Munroe once said, “The value of life is not in its duration, but in its donation. You are not important because of how long you live; you are important because of how effective you are.”

Mrs Davis’ challenge to the honourees is, “Make that donation of passing on your skills, talents and good advice to help the younger generation of mothers.

“We want them to be as successful as you are.”

Guest appearance to the mothers was done by the Nation’s Singing Bishop Lawrence Rolle.

CONGRATULATIONS to all the Mother’s being honoured and to those not being honoured this year.