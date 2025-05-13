Duane Sands to run in St. Anne’s as Zhivargo Laing is set to get the nod for Central Grand Bahama for the FNM!       

Andre Rollins applied for Long Island but was flatly denied by the FNM Candidates Council!

Zhivargo Laing and Duane Sands have secured nominations inside the FNM.

NASSAU| Former PM Hubert Ingraham makes a political comeback and is trying to grab control of the Free National Movement and create some succession following the next General Elections.

As we at BP have advised readers to stay close to our social media and online pages, we will now confirm two more FNMs set to be named as candidates of the Opposition Party.

In a shocking surprise former PM Ingraham has convinced the WHITE KNIGHTS to retire Adrian White in the interest of the Party.

White presently sits as the FNM MP for St. Anne’s. He recently appeared on national radio and television claiming voters have “NO SENSE” (his words not ours). The comments have crushed the party’s image in the eyes of the public and fanned new racist language coming from the Party which hates poor struggling Bahamians. This is not good.

Ingraham has advanced his failed protege Duane Sands to be planted in St Anne’s to deliver a safe seat for the Chairman of the Party who we know will lead the FNM after Pintard’s collapse. We are months ahead a yinner!

Meanwhile, Ingraham has gotten the Party to agree to the selection of radio talk show host Zhivargo Laing aka MR MONAVIE to become the standard bearer for the FNM in Central Grand Bahama.

Laing, who sits on several government agencies and institutes, was long speculated as another political son of Ingraham who he had hoped would have gone further in politics. This last hope could perhaps be his last and final rodeo. The vacancy came after Iram Lewis abruptly kicked off the candidates list, and he then left the FNM a few weeks ago to join the Coalition of Independents; where plenty of angry FNMs have flocked like refugees. This will become an interesting race to watch on Grand Bahama.

Pintard wanted to flee into Central Grand Bahama, however, Ingraham’s vast influence in the upper levels of the Party has blocked that move to a safer seat on Grand Bahama Island. Pintard’s Marco City seat is in play and could return back to the PLP following the next General Elections.

Your Bahamas Press understands former Fort Charlotte MP Andre Rollins who was elected a PLP in 2012, before running to the FNM, has applied for FNM nomination on Long Island. The FNM does not want any more political chameleons in their ranks and we understand, for reasons we cannot disclose, he will not get that Long Island nomination.

What is clear, though, is the fact that PAPA Ingraham is making his comeback and is controlling the FNM candidates selection process powerfully. Pintard will not have his way as Hubert Ingraham leads the way deep inside the Free National Movement. And this is why Hubert Minnis the Killarney MP was told to be dropped as a candidate to make way for Ingraham and his team!

