URGENT TEMPORARY REPAIRS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO NORTH ELEUTHERA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL

North Eleuthera airport – File photo

North Eleuthera, Bahamas, May 14, 2025 – As plans are actively progressing on the construction of the new multi-million dollar airport terminal and airside development at the North Eleuthera International Airport, a decision was made to bring immediate urgent repairs to the existing terminal to enhance the passenger experience.

The works currently being undertaken, is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025 and will include the repair to the existing roof; expansion and improvements to the existing Check-in/Ticketing, Passenger Arrivals, Customs and Immigration areas; new bathroom facilities; full air conditioning; painting and mold remediation, among others.

Again, it must be emphasized that these much-needed temporary fixes are designed to provide immediate relief whilst the construction of the new facilities are being aggressively advanced.

-END-