Official Memorial Service for Rt. Hon. John Henry Bostwick CB KC announced…

STATEMENT: The Cabinet Office announced today that an Official Memorial Service will be held for the late Right Honourable John Henry Bostwick, CB, KC, former Parliamentarian, Leader of the Opposition, President of the Senate and Attorney-at-Law on Friday, 16 th May, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Cremation will be held after the lying-in-state.

The body will lie-in-state in the Senate, Parliament Square on Thursday, 15 th May, 2025 from 9:00am – 5:00pm. Viewing for the general public will be from 1:00p.m to 5:00p.m on Thursday, 15 th May, 2025.

The service will be broadcast live via the ZNS radio network and live-streamed via https://youtube.com/live/yewuNokdNsU?feature=share from Christ Church Cathedral beginning at 10:00am.

General parking and shuttle services for invited guests will be available on the lower grounds of the Government House beginning at 8:30am.