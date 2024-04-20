Former Prime Minister Christie and Urban Renewal Co-Chairs pay a courtesy call on the Governor General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Former Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie along with the Co-chairs of Urban Renewal called upon Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

Pictured from left: Rt. Hon. Perry Christie; Reverend Dr. Diana Francis; Hon. Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal; Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt; Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, and Rt. Hon. Algernon Allen. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)