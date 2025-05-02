Former Senator and radio host Rodney Moncur passes at 68…

Rodney Moncur JP – former Senator

NASSAU| Rodney Moncur, who was a former senator, activist, popular radio show host and self-proclaimed leader of “da women dem”, died yesterday.

He was 68.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC described Moncur as man who captured the love and attention of the Bahamian people with a style all his own a rare blend of fearless advocacy and sharp humour.

“He was bold in speech, passionate in cause, and utterly unafraid to challenge authority when he believed the people were being shortchanged.

“He led protest after protest not for popularity, but for progress. He pressed for reforms in education, transportation, local government, and justice. He fought for the rights of workers, the poor, and the forgotten. Even without a seat in the House of Assembly, Rodney’s influence was deeply felt in the corridors of power.”

The Prime Minister Said, “Rodney believed in direct action. He believed in shaking things up. And whether you agreed with him or not, you always knew where he stood firmly with the people.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said the country “will miss the voice of irony and wit across the broadcast and public stage.”

“We will miss Rodney Moncur for all of those reasons,” Mitchell continued in a statement.

“Rodney Moncur first emerged as a national figure in the activism of the late seventies and early eighties as part of the demonstrations for freedom and justice, along with the late Ed Moxey, who was himself a former parliamentarian. Rodney Moncur and Nicholas Jacques were the activist pair of the age with their Workers Party.”

Incoming St. Barnabas MP and Minister for Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis celebrated Moncur as a maan who brought us together.

“The loss of Rodney Moncur deeply saddens us all. We know that the country will feel his absence, especially his beloved St. Barnabas. My wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”