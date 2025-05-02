Deputy PM Cooper sends condolences on the passing of Rodney

DPM Cooper and Rodney Moncur

On behalf of myself and my family, I extend heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Rodney Moncur.

Rodney was a larger-than-life figure whose voice resonated across our airwaves and in the hearts of many Bahamians. Whether one agreed with him or not, there is no denying that he brought a unique blend of passion, humor, and color to our national discourse. He was unafraid to speak his mind, challenge the status quo, and engage the public in meaningful – if at times provocative – conversation.

His passing marks the end of a bold chapter in Bahamian public life. May his family and friends find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind and the many lives he touched along the way.

Long live “Freedom March”.

May his soul rest in peace.

~ Chester Cooper MP, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Chester Cooper