Statement by Prime Minister Philip Davis on the Passing of Former Senator Rodney Moncur

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Rodney Moncur JP

On behalf of my wife Ann and I, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and many admirers of former Senator Rodney Moncur.

Rodney captured the love and attention of the Bahamian people with a style all his own a rare blend of fearless advocacy and sharp humour. He was bold in speech, passionate in cause, and utterly unafraid to challenge authority when he believed the people were being shortchanged.

Born and raised in Black Village, Rodney was no stranger to struggle. And from a young age, he made it his mission to stand up and speak out. Whether marching against corruption, defending the rights of vendors, or demanding justice for families affected by violence, Rodney made sure no one could ignore the issues that mattered most to everyday Bahamians.

He led protest after protest not for popularity, but for progress. He pressed for reforms in education, transportation, local government, and justice. He fought for the rights of workers, the poor, and the forgotten. Even without a seat in the House of Assembly, Rodney’s influence was deeply felt in the corridors of power.

Rodney believed in direct action. He believed in shaking things up. And whether you agreed with him or not, you always knew where he stood firmly with the people.

His appointment to the Senate in 2016 was a recognition of the weight he carried in our national conversation. But long before that, and long after, Rodney remained a fixture in the public square never silenced, always stirring debate.

To his wife Gina, their children, grandchildren, and loved ones, Ann and I offer our deepest sympathies. We hope you are comforted by the knowledge that Rodney left a mark on this country that will not be easily forgotten.

He was a fighter. He was a friend. And he was one of a kind.

May his soul rest in peace.