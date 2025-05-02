Davis delivers keys to more Bahamians this time in Rock Sound, Eleuthera at Ocean View Estates on Thursday May 1st

PM Davis delivers keys to residents in Ocean Hole Estates in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

ELEUTHERA| Stepping up his mission to make home ownership more affordable and housing available Prime Minister Philip Davis KC was on the ground in Rock Sound, South Eleuthera handing out keys to new homeowners in the community.

PM Davis along with area MP Minister Clay Sweeting and Housing Minister Keith Bell were all on hand to celebrate with the new homeowners.

More homes are being built on the family islands as key developments takes off in communities around the country where housing demands are increasing.

