Victoria Court in Downtown Nassau catches ablaze

Live scenes of a structural fire in Downtown Nassau at Victoria Court on May 1st, 2025.

NASSAU| A major structural fire gutted the Victoria Court structure in Downtown Nassau Thursday night. The fire burnt from the roof of the building down, on Elizabeth Avenue and north onto another building which lead to Bay Street, which appear to look like the old Stop-N-Shop building.

The fire started sometime just before 9pm and quickly burst into a wide billowing flames. The Court provided several balcony apartment in downtown Nassau in the centre of the busy business district.

How the fire started is unknown, and reports of injuries during the blaze is also not known at this time.

