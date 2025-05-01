New Bahamian History Textbook Launched

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC presented with the new history textbook 60th Anniversary of Black Tuesday.

NASSAU| Commemorating the 60th Anniversary of Black Tuesday, the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training launched a new history textbook on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Southern Recreation Grounds.

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries and education officials, including Governor General Her Excellency Cynthia Pratt; Prime Minister Philip Davis; Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper; Foreign Affairs Minister The Hon. Fred Mitchell; Education Minister The Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin; Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder; former Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, several Cabinet ministers, and Opposition members.

The ceremony featured students from both public and private schools who brought the historic Black Tuesday event to life with a reenactment at the House of Assembly, followed by a march to Southern Recreation Grounds.

Prime Minister Philip Davis described the book as “the voice of The Bahamas past, present, and future speaking for itself.” He also praised the efforts and leadership of Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and everyone involved, including the authors and the editorial board.

The seven-chapter book, “Towards a Common Loftier Goal,” written by 12 Bahamian authors, features historic information and illustrations from the period of African Slavery to the modern Bahamas.

The new history textbook will support the revised history curriculum, which has not been updated since 1982.