African doctors and nurses to augment quality service throughout the country

Doctors from Ghana, Africa attend the opening ceremony of the Comprehensive Orientation Programme for new Bahamian and African hires, held at SuperClub Breezes on Cable Beach, on Monday, April 28, 2025.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The latest engagement of doctors and nurses from Ghana augments the reach of healthcare provision for Bahamians throughout the country.

The Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville welcomed another 40 nurses, and 10 doctors from Ghana during the opening ceremony of a three-day orientation session, prior to engagement in the healthcare system. They will add to the 18 Ghanaian nurses already in the system, and will be deployed across the Islands.

The latest were included in the Comprehensive Orientation Programme for new local hires, facilitated by the Department of Public Health, which was held at SuperClub Breezes on Cable Beach, on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Using himself as an example, Dr. Darville shared parts of his upbringing as one of eight children whose parents were examples of hard work and dedication, despite challenges.

He told the group that they are joining an organization with the responsibility to provide healthcare services to all who present themselves.

And, he admonished them that despite all other challenges to remember that they are privileged to serve that patient, and not the other way around. “The one in front of you, you take care of that patient. Always remember why we are here today,” he said.

Dr. Darville also pointed out that when they have the opportunity, to always give patients their best. Such ways are to show up on time, teach them about themselves and take a holistic approach to healthcare.

Specifically to the Ghanaians, Dr. Darville referenced the genetic interconnectivity via the slave trade from West Africa to The Bahamas, and elsewhere in the Americas.

“We welcome you to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. You have left the Motherland, you have brought in certain expertise in other areas.”

Dr. Darville acknowledged that Ghana has developed a pool of healthcare professionals sought elsewhere, without destabilizing that country’s healthcare system, and for that Bahamians are grateful.

Acting Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Phillip Swann spoke to the mixed reaction by the public pertaining to the healthcare system, saying, “work experiences and impressions on the public, not all are good. So what it is that we seek to do here in the next several days is to promote the positive aspects of working in the Department of Public Health and by extension, the Ministry of Health and Wellness and in the public service.”

This orientation programme is the first being implemented, in a very long time.

The process is aimed at ensuring that new employees are aware of the institution in which they are employed. Additionally, to provide an opportunity to get to know the leadership of the Department of Public Health.