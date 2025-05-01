Cable Bahamas Group of Companies Recognizes Team Bahamas’ CARIFTA  Performance with Special Gifts

Prime Minister Davis, Minister Mario Bowleg and Cable Bahamas President John Gomez along with 2025 CARIFTA Athletes at gift presentation outside Parliament on Wednesday April 30th, 2025.

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – Fresh off the heels of an inspiring performance at the 2025 CARIFTA Games, Cable Bahamas Group has proudly honored Team Bahamas with exclusive gifts celebrating their discipline and skill on the regional stage.

As a 100% Bahamian-owned and Bahamian-led organization, Cable Bahamas takes immense pride in supporting the next generation of Bahamian leaders. This latest gesture continues a proud tradition of championing youth excellence—gifting athletes with a range of thoughtful items, from mobile devices and premium headphones to complimentary ALIV service. Each gift served as a symbol of gratitude for their dedication, discipline, and representation of The Bahamas on the regional stage.

The company’s CEO and President, Franklyn Butler II, emphasized the importance of national support systems that champion young Bahamians who carry the flag with distinction.

“We are incredibly proud of our CARIFTA athletes,” said Butler. “It is both our privilege and responsibility to support, celebrate and reward our young people. Their excellence reflects the very best of who we are as a nation.”

Cable Bahamas Group of Companies remains steadfast in investing in and empowering young Bahamians—leveraging technology as a powerful tool for progress and possibility.

Founded in 1995, Cable Bahamas Ltd. (CBL) is the first Bahamian-owned communications provider to offer ‘triple play’ services, delivering broadband internet, cable TV, and fixed-line calling to 99% of The Bahamas.

Publicly listed on BISX, CBL serves residential and corporate customers and is the controlling shareholder of BeALIV Limited, the nation’s second mobile licensee. The company is led by Franklyn A. Butler II, its first Bahamian Group CEO & President.