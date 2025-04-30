The FNM-White Supremacy in Black Face?

Dear BP.

Maya Angelou wrote, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” emphasising the importance of observing people’s actions and behaviours as a reflection of their true character. It serves as a reminder to trust your instincts and not overlook red flags or dismiss negative behaviours. Often, people reveal their priorities, values, and intentions through their actions, even if their words suggest otherwise.

This wisdom encourages self-protection and discernment in relationships. It suggests that giving endless second chances or rationalising harmful behaviour can lead to disappointment or harm. Instead, Angelou advises paying attention to people’s signs and making decisions based on those observations.

Maya Angelou’s quote could be seen as a cautionary principle that applies broadly, including to historical figures like Hitler. In Mein Kampf, Hitler outlined his ideology and intentions, including his plans for racial purity and territorial expansion. These writings indicated his worldview and future actions, yet many dismissed them at the time.

Angelou’s advice might suggest that when someone openly reveals harmful intentions or beliefs, it’s wise to take them seriously rather than rationalise or ignore them. So, believe Adrian White when he uttered his rude trope about “sensible” Bahamians, maybe even the ones who voted FNM last time. We are all stupid to them, and no fawning apology or soporific editorial in the Nassau Guardian will change that.

He said what he said. His constituency of St Anne’s has always been an anachronism populated by people who crave the good old days when the Bahamian masses knew their place. If you see the voter composition of his constituency on polling day, you will see what I mean; even the Haitians there hate us.

The question remains: Why did the Member of Parliament for St Anne’s say what he did, and why does he feel the way he does about “sensible” Bahamians? The answer may lie in a blog by the London School of Economics (2017), which posits that MPs often reflect the prejudices and biases of their constituents because their primary role is to represent the interests and views of the people who elected them. This alignment can be strategic—by mirroring the beliefs of their voters, MPs increase their chances of re-election and maintain political support.

Additionally, MPs may share the same perspectives as their constituents, especially from similar backgrounds or communities. Some may recall a similar utterance by the late FNM leader Sir Kendall Issacs, who promised to bring Bahamian voters “up to our Level” if they won. This unfortunate event never happened, but this attitude about Bahamians in general and PLP voters in particular is baked into the FNM philosophy.

Suppose we follow the logical conclusions of this research. In that case, we see why the FNM seems hell-bent on reducing the size of the Public Service, hamstringing labour unions, and assiduously stopping, reviewing, and cancelling every PLP-initiated project whenever it assumes office, no matter the social, economic, or financial cost to the country.

In any event, the FNM has once again shown us who they are. If you are still unconvinced, dog eat your lunch!

Sincerely,

Michael J. Brown