Five Grand Bahama men arrested in the US on drug related offences

Five Grand Bahama men arrested in US yesterday on drug and gun related charges.

FLORIDA| BP is reporting five Grand Bahama men have found themselves on the wrong side of the law and were arrested on April 29th, 2025 in the United States on drugs and weapons charges.

The men: Baldwin Forbes, Steven Stuart, Allen Henfeild, Shevron Forbes and Omar Smith have all been booked at the Broward Sheriff Office

Bahamas Press warned residents that committing crimes in the UNITED STATES is like committing suicide these days.

The Trump administration is not letting yinner sit up in no US Prison anymore. Ya gern to EL SALVADOR for life!

