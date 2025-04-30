Son of Eleuthera and former Island Administrator Chrisfield Johnson passes…

Chrisfield Johnson

ELEUTHERA| Bahamas Press is just now learning of the passing for former Family Island Administrator Chrisfield Johnson.

Johnson served as the administrator for Central Eleuthera, Bahamas, in 2012, and is also a Lower Bogue native.

Additionally, he delivered a powerful address to the Central Eleuthera High School Class of 2012, emphasizing the potential for success within each graduate.

Seeking political office Johnson was a standard-bearer for the Progressive Liberal Party for the island of Eleuthera. He was unsuccessful in that election.

To his family and the wider Eleuthera community we at BP offer our deepest condolences on his passing today.

May he rest in peace.