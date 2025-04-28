FNM could walkback its lie to announce candidates on May 1st

Duane Sands cannot meet May 1st Candidate list promise.

Nassau| FNM lie campaign appears to keep going as the Party is once again is not ready to name candidates as it promised just weeks ago.

BP inside intel tell us Leader Michael Pintard nor Chairman Duane Sands cannot give a definitive answer as to when it will really name any candidates for the upcoming General Elections although in early April at a rally Sands confirmed that an announcement of the first 20 candidates will come on May 1st. WHAT A LIE!

Sources tell us mass chaos and confusion is building inside the opposition party as several persons are vying for the same seat and the leadership has not completed its vetting on persons.

Meanwhile, speculations are that East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson will not be named as a candidate along with Hubert Minnis, Iram Lewis (who has since left the FNM) and embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

Also while in heated debate in the Senate today Maxine Seymour and Darren Henfield were both told don’t look for any nomination from Pintard because of their support in the past to Hubert Minnis. That was a bombshell dropped in the Senate.

Fallout with Adrian White describing voters as not having “sense” has damaged the FNM brand further with some calling for him to be dropped as a candidate.

Meanwhile, axing former PM Minnis from the candidates list is not complete, and Pintard who fetched the idea appears to be not prepared to pull the trigger on Minnis who said he is running and is not leaving the FNM party’ calling the comments by the opposition leader a breach of the Constitution.

Minnis took the Easter weekend walking up and down on Grand Bahama with his Michelle OBama (Patricia Minnis) as he campaigned in Marco City and Central Grand Bahama. THIS GA BE GOOD!

Will the FNM walk back its promise and continue to lie to Bahamains and its candidates about announcing candidates? We shall see come Thursday May 1st they said 20 candidates will be named.

We report yinner decide!