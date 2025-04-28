Prime Minister Davis expresses sadness on the passing of Grand Bahama Businessman Mario Donato

Mario Donato

It is with heavy hearts that Ann and I express our profound sadness on learning of the passing of our dear friend, Mario Donato.

Mario was one of those rare souls whose presence lit up every room and whose heart seemed large enough to embrace an entire nation.

A man of incredible spirit and kindness, he came to The Bahamas in the early 1960s, disembarking in Freeport as a young waiter and found not just a new home, but a place to build dreams, friendships, and a lasting legacy.

From the beginning, Mario embraced our people, our cause, and our spirit. He built businesses that became institutions in Grand Bahama restaurants, hotels, real estate ventures—but his true legacy is written in the countless lives he touched through his generosity, his loyalty, and his boundless good humour.

His relationship with Sir Lynden Pindling, and his adoption of the progressive cause, mirrored the way he lived his life: standing for fairness, opportunity, and the building of community. Mario became a part of our family, our story, and our heart. We mourn his loss alongside his beloved children, to whom we extend our deepest condolences. We thank them for sharing their father with all of us. His wife, who predeceased him, now surely welcomes him into eternal rest. Tonight, we say farewell to a giant of Grand Bahama a true friend, a patriot in spirit and deed, and a man whose love for The Bahamas knew no bounds. May he rest in peace. May his memory forever be a blessing.