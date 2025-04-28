Prime Minister Davis attends National Youth Guard Disaster Training Exercise

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joined Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Raymond King, Captain Sonia Miller, and other senior RBDF members, at HMBS Coral Harbour, on April 17, 2025, for a firsthand view of the Bahamas National Youth Guard Cohort 4 Cadets’ final Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Disaster Simulation Exercise. According to the RBDF, certified CERT instructors organized the simulation that was executed by members of the cohort, that totaled 104 NYG participants — 59 men and 45 women. The RBDF added that the exercise featured three core components: Fire Safety and Utility Controls, Light Search and Rescue, and Disaster Medical Response.

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose. Drone Photography Courtesy of Eric Rose)